Pottawatomie County, after announcing its first COVID-19-positive case Wednesday, added a second one to its count Thursday, but days later is still holding at two.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) as of Monday afternoon, the state had reached 481 positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma — up 52 from Sunday's count. New counties with cases include Beckham, Cotton and Love counties.

There are 47 of Oklahoma's 77 counties reporting COVID-19 cases now. Oklahoma County still leads as having the most cases — 134 have been reported there so far. Tulsa now reports 65 cases and Cleveland stood at 60 as of Monday; Kay and Washington Counties now show 20, while Creek reports 18. Canadian and Pawnee have 15 cases each.

Of the seven counties that surround Pottawatomie, Okfuskee County — to the east — is the only one without reports of positive cases. The others are Pontotoc (3), McClain (2), Cleveland (60), Oklahoma (134), Lincoln (4) and Seminole (1).

Age and gender

Of the 481 cases most recently reported, they fall along the following age ranges:

• 0 to 4 years old — 4

• 5 to 17 years old — 6

• 18 to 35 years old — 80

• 36 to 49 years old — 90

• 50 to 64 years old — 132

• 65+ — 169

Cases by gender have remained relatively even; as of Monday 228 males and 253 females had tested positive for COVID-19 in the state; seven females and 10 males have died from the illness.

Reports state that 153 have been hospitalized and testing has marked 1,207 negative results for COVID-19.

Seventeen deaths have been recorded so far in Cleveland (6); Creek (1); Oklahoma (4); Pawnee (1); Sequoyah (1); Tulsa (3); and Wagoner (1) counties.

Guidelines

Gov. Kevin Stitt issued Sunday evening a sixth amendment to Executive Order (EO) 2020-07, requiring travelers from six states to self-quarantine for 14 days, to include New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, California, Louisiana, and Washington.

The amended order also requires delivery personnel to submit to screenings when making deliveries at hospitals, clinics, long term care facilities and daycares. The EO also protects health care workers and their families from discrimination in housing or child care.

His Safer-at-Home order includes the following guidelines for all 77 counties until April 30:

• No gatherings in groups larger than 10 people.

• People age 65 or older or those with a compromised immune system must shelter at home.

NOTE: Some local municipalities, to include Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Norman, have put into place law enforcement efforts to enforce the Governor’s order as well as the cities’ additional shelter-in-place policies.

• On both statewide and municipal levels, individuals can still leave for essential errands such as to grocery stores or pharmacies.

Call 2-1-1 or visit covidresources.ok.gov for resources and information.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

Stay informed

For more information about COVID-19, visit cdc-gov or coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

For more information about local guidelines, visit shawneeok.org.

For more information about state guidelines, visit ok.gov.

For more information about federal guidelines, visit whitehouse.gov.

Also, watch updates at news-star.com.