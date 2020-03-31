Despite a swarm of precautions, business continues to boom at local golf courses — and provide an opportunity to escape, at least for a few hours, the drumbeat of non-stop news about the coronavirus.

“We’ve gotten a lot of comments from our members that they’re glad we can stay open,” Hillcrest Country Club assistant pro Logan Lewis said Tuesday morning.

Hillcrest and Adams Municipal Golf Course both are determined to follow the procedures prescribed in order to stay open.

Both are disinfecting golf carts after they have been in use; both are limiting sharing golf carts only to members of the same household, with a single person for each cart otherwise; both are requiring the hole flags not be touched; both have set up the holes so the ball can be retrieved without touching the cup or the flag stick; both are limiting the number of people that can be in the pro shop at one time — and both are constantly disinfecting and cleaning various items and surfaces.

In addition, being that it is a private golf course, Hillcrest is requiring its members to be responsible for the transportation or storage of their golf clubs, in order that none of the course’s staff members will come in contact with them.

“We are doing every safety precaution,” Adams course head professional Jimmy Howe said. “You name it, we clean it.”

The course is attempting to follow all the ordinances, policies and procedures put in place by government on every level, Howe added.

Initially, it appeared last week as if the courses might have to shut down when Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an Executive Memorandum defining essential businesses that could remain open during the shutdown to prevent spread of the virus. But the memorandum was amended and released March 25 to allow golf courses around the state to remain open.

Some of the arguments in favor of keeping the courses open included providing an emotional outlet from heightened sense of fear and encouraging physical exercise.

The provision for golf courses to continue to operate appeared under the sub-head of “Other Community-Based Government Operations and Essential Functions.” One of the exemptions of the list states that: “Public and private golf course, public parks, and workers needed to maintain normal operations.”

Adams and Hillcrest both are operating as usual, albeit Adams has been dealing with staff shortages.

Adams is open seven days a week, beginning at approximately 8 a.m. until approximately 8 p.m.

“We’re trying to keep sensitive to the public,” Howe said, adding golf has a natural aspect of safety because people are geographically separated.

Even in that area, the course has put in place new rules.

Adams also is disinfecting range baskets and range golf balls. Some of the stands on the driving range have been eliminated to provide more separation, Howe said.

Despite the challenges, “we’ve been extremely busy,” Howe said.

The same for Hillcrest.

Lewis estimated that 70 golfers filled Hillcrest last Sunday, and that the daily number during the week is between 40 to 50.