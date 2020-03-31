Shawnee Public Schools (SPS) will continue to deliver meals to Shawnee students 18 and under every Monday and Thursday in the mornings and in the afternoons.

According to a statement released March 26 by Superintendent Dr. April Grace, the district delivered around 16,000 meal packets to almost 2,000 students 18 and under in Shawnee March 23.

Grace said SPS will now deliver three breakfast meals on the morning bus route and three lunch meals on the afternoon route.

Grace also said beginning Thursday, April 2 SPS will deliver two breakfast meals in the morning and two lunch meals in the afternoon.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding as we find the best ways to serve our students at this time, as we remain flexible with supplies and delivery of orders placed," Grace said.

Grace explained if people would like to receive meals they need to contact Nutrition Services at meals@shawnee.k12.ok.us or at 405-878-1028. They need to provide their name, address, contact number, total in household 18 and under and total household members.

"We understand that you may be a caretaker for individuals who are not typically our students; they will count, too. The meal delivery stops and times are available below," Grace said.

For more information regarding bus routes and delivery times people can visit https://shawnee.socs.net/vnews/display.v/ART/5e729290d5033

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the news-star at news-star.com/subscribe