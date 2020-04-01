MIAMI – Chad Holcomb, Ottawa County Emergency Management Director, gave an update on the coronavirus at the county level during the commissioners’ meeting Monday, March 30.

The commissioner meetings are closed to the public during the current shutdown, but are available to watch online. Do a browser search for “Ottawa County, Oklahoma, Commissioners’ meeting.”

It was also reported during the meeting that the county is having issues getting purchase orders accepted and processed during the quarantine, according to Holcomb, with many sites not accepting orders at this time.

Because of that, the county is in need of masks, hand sanitizer, disinfectants, face shields and gloves. Donations would be welcomed.

District Attorney Kenny Wright said that county officials and staff can use a personal credit card if necessary to make needed purchases and will receive reimbursement.

Also discussed was that the county clerk’s office is open for business daily Monday through Friday, as is the treasurer’s office and others, but they are closed to public access.

Most business can be handled via regular mail or online. Any property tax payments that need to be made during the coronavirus shutdown can also be done by mail or online.

According to Treasurer Kathy Bowling, credit and debit cards used for payment will be charged a small fee. Visit okcountytreasurers.com for more information.

In other matters, the county approved a cooperative agreement with the USDA-APHIS Wildlife Services for the new fiscal year 2020- 2021; the requisitioning and receiving officers for the county clerk’s office for the 2019-2020 fiscal year, and a vehicle purchase from Vance Ford in the amount of $50,000 for the Fairland fire department after receiving a grant to cover the expense.

This will be an outright purchase, not financed, according to commissioner Russell Earls.

The board also approved a purchase contract with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) for a new Caterpillar 120 Joy 14A motor grader for District 1 via the county road machinery and equipment revolving fund; a District 1 contract with ODOT for a new Kubota M Series tractor with a 21-foot rear cradle boom mower and 60-inch boom rotary; a $2,000 grant from Northeastern A&M College for uniforms; and an Interstate 40 Crosstown steel beam transfer for the City of Miami.

Earls said he has some available in District 3 and would be happy to make the transfer.