Coronavirus Pandemic

Bartlesville further restricts businesses

The Bartlesville City Council has declared a state of emergency and approved an ordinance to further restrict local businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Council also voted to move a special election, originally scheduled for April 7, to Aug. 25.

In the ordinance approved during Monday night’s emergency meeting, all local bars, gyms, sports facilities and movie theaters are to be closed to the public. Restaurants are restricted to curb-side or take out delivery.

The restrictions were scheduled to effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Mayor Dale Copeland said this is new territory that no other Bartlesville mayor has had to address.

“We will suffer loss and we will mourn,” he said.

Vice Mayor Alan Gentges said, “I appreciate the diligence the staff has had in protecting the health of the citizens of Bartlesville.”

Councilman Paul Stuart said he appreciated the advice given to the City Council from medical professionals in Bartlesville.

“The risk of doing too much is low and the risk of doing too little is high,” Stuart said.

Pediatrician Dr. Gopal Chandrasekhara said he was thankful for the actions the City Council has taken so far.

“We have the capability of meeting this virus, and it means making hard choices,” he said.

The ordinance will be in effect until April , at which time it will be reviewed again.

Letters were scheduled to go out March 24 to businesses that will be affected.

Nonprofits

Local food banks keep operating during crisis

Local residents are encouraged to be generous and remember those in need during the coronavirus outbreak by donating to nonprofits. That’s the message from agencies that have modified their operations in order to keep providing services.

Catholic Charities Mary Martha Outreach, located at 1845 W 4th St., is offering a mobile drive-through for clients to pick up food and some essentials, but other services have been temporarily suspended during the global pandemic.

Meanwhile, Concern Center at 333 S. Penn Ave., is now fully operational through a call-in process from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. To schedule a visit, clients should call 918-336-4693.

According to the Peggy Crowder, Concern’s executive director, the nonprofit has an average of 700 families who receive food four times a year or they take advantage of produce and other food available for anyone to pick up.

At this point, Concern has not seen a decrease in supplies, but Crowder anticipates “a great need of additional donations as the COVID-19 outbreak continues.”

She said the nonprofit will soon need eggs, four, sugar, dried milk, toilet paper, Clorox wipes, hand sanitizer with pump, bar soap, tooth brushes and toothpaste.

“Some of these shortages are due to availability issues at grocery stores and specific donation depletion,” Crowder said.

Mary Martha Outreach serves about 225 families each day, four times a week, said director Misty Wishall. The organization is currently in need of female hygiene products, incontinence products and diapers, she said.

“We give out over 2 million pounds of food each year to our families and other outside agencies,” Wishall said.

The drive-through pantry hours will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday and Wednesday and noon to 2 p.m. Thursday.

“Our facility will not be open other than for food,” she said. “We will open our north bay door for clients to utilize our warehouse as a drive-through food pickup.”

Wishall said financial donations are always appreciated and more information can be found at

cceok.org/marymarthaoutreach.

Likewise, Crowder said that monetary tax deductible-donations to Concern can be sent to 333. S. Penn Ave. or through the Concern website at www.concerncares.com.

Healthcare

Ascension St. John, other area health systems implement no-visitor policy

Ascension St. John Jane Phillips in Bartlesville is among the facilities affected as three area health systems have announced updates to their visitation policies in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Effective March 24, the following facilities will no longer allow visitors for adult patients: Ascension St. John (all Oklahoma hospital locations), Hillcrest HealthCare System (all Oklahoma hospital locations) and Saint Francis Health System.

Also effective March 24, due to the special considerations for infant and children’s care and labor and delivery care, one hospital visitor is allowed to accompany a child or labor and delivery patient to an appointment, delivery and postpartum hospital care. This person must be older than 18, including siblings.

In the Ascension system, in addition to Ascension St. John Jane Phillips in Bartlesville, these restrictions apply to the following facilities:

• Ascension St. John Medical Center in Tulsa

• Ascension St. John Broken Arrow

• Ascension St. John Owasso

• Ascension St. John Sapulpa

• Ascension St. John Nowata

Subscribe to the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise by calling 918-335-8200 to be informed about what’s happening in your town.