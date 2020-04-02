MIAMI — There are still only eight positive cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa County as of 7 a.m. Thursday, April 2.

However the Oklahoma State Department of Health reports there are now 10 positive cases in Delaware County and still two in Craig County.

Statewide, there are now 879 confirmed positive cases, up from 719 on Wednesday.

There are an additional four deaths:

o Two in Tulsa County, a male in the 36-49 age group and a male older than 65.

o One in Stephens County, a male older than 65.

o One in Muskogee County, a male older than 65.

There are 34 total deaths in the state.

There have been 1,265 negative tests and 257 hospitalizations.

The state now has supplies to test more than 13,000 individuals for COVID-19. Commissioner of Health Gary Cox and Gov. Kevin Stitt urge health care providers and testing centers to loosen testing requirements and to offer testing to any Oklahoman with symptoms of COVID-19.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is working to open additional drive-thru COVID-19 testing locations across the state.

The governor expanded his Executive Order Thursday, declaring a health emergency in all 77 Oklahoma counties for the next 30 days.

The governor is granted broader powers during a health emergency, like the COVID-19 pandemic, to waive statutory or regulatory requirements as well as the ability to coordinate a cohesive statewide response among city and county health departments.

The state’s “Safer at Home” order continues to apply until April 30 for all Oklahomans 65 and older, as well as those with compromised immune systems.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.