The hustle and bustle of campus life is gone from the buildings and walkways at Oklahoma Wesleyan University this week though spring classes are still in session.

Students now are logging on to computers in living rooms and bedrooms far away from the dorms they inhabited a few days ago. With the increasing safety threat of COVID-19 driving a decision to close the OKWU campus for the rest of the Spring 2020 semester, students hastily packed as many belongings as possible and left their dorm rooms on March 21. Online classes began for students on Monday.

“Oklahoma University is a community of people spread all over the world and North America today because of the COVID-19 pandemic, “ President Jim Dunn said. “We were a family before COVID-19 and we will be a family after COVID-19. Well into the future we will continue to exist and continue to educate and continue to influence lives when all of this is over.”

Oklahoma Wesleyan officials have locked the residence halls for now and will allow students to pick up belongings by appointment beginning next week. Any items that are not retrieved by May 11 will be placed in storage.

Most campus employees are working remotely now. Professors and staff are using virtual resources to try to meet student needs.

Meanwhile, the shuttering of campus life comes at a difficult time for university fundraising. OKWU’s annual Give Day is scheduled for Thursday, Thursday, April 2. University officials decided to proceed with the virtual giving program this year despite the closure because OKWU is facing some additional needs due to the coronavirus impact.

The university is providing housing refunds because of the campus shutdown. So in addition to the usual flow of Give Day funds into scholarships and operational costs, OKWU is hoping to replace some dollars lost because of the COVID-19 impact.

“Beyond reaching our annual fund goal, OKWU is facing an unexpected, unprecedented loss of revenue because of the crediting or refunding of unused room and board costs due to the decisions we have made regarding COVID-19,” Dunn said. “We need your help in order to make up these losses.”

Give Day donations will be accepted at www.okwu.edu or by mail at Oklahoma Wesleyan University, 2201 Silver Lake Road, Bartlesville, OK 74006.

Closing the campus has meant shutting down dormitories, food service plans, athletics and spring choir performances. It is a loss for both students and staff. To try to help ease the transition, OKWU is setting up virtual Bible studies and worship sessions to help everyone stay connected during the pandemic. The university has not yet announced whether it will hold commencement ceremonies, which are on the calendar for May 8-9.

President Dunn said the tough decisions to close during the pandemic are prudent, but still are difficult for all involved at OKWU.

“I want to remind all of us that Oklahoma Wesleyan University is not a mere campus,” Dunn said. “Oklahoma Wesleyan University has a campus, but we are far more than buildings. We are not a class alone. We are not a program alone. We’re more than a chapel. We’re more than a team. We’re more than a dorm, a dining hall, a coffee shop, an event or an experience. We are a focus group of servants, students and people.”