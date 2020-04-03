If you have a meeting or event that has been cancelled or rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic, email dgraham@examiner-enterprise.com or call 918-335-8246.

• The Bartlesville Art Association’s Spring Show Reception, scheduled for Friday, April 3, at the Price Tower Gallery, has been postponed.

• Knights of Columbus fish fry scheduled for April 3 at Father Lynch Hall, West 8th Street and Keeler Avenue, has been cancelled.

• “Gospel, Folk & Vocal Jazz: American Musical Diversity,” presented by Bartlesville Choral Society, which was scheduled for Sunday, April 5, at the Bartlesville Community Center, has been cancelled.

• The Easter Classic Car Show, scheduled for April 5 at Adams Boulevard Church of Christ, has been cancelled.

• The Washington County Retired Educators Association meeting scheduled for April 10 has been cancelled.

• The “Bunco for a Cause” event on April 16 at the Nowata City/County Library has been postponed.

• The Caney Valley Chamber of Commerce has changed its banquet date to April 17.

• The third annual Spay-Ghetti Dinner, a fundraiser and awareness event for the Washington County SPCA, scheduled for April 17, has been postponed.

• Woolaroc’s Mountain Man Camp, a living history event scheduled for April 17 and 18, has been cancelled.

• Washington County Operation Clean House 2020, scheduled for April 18, has been postponed.

• “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes,” scheduled for Saturday, April 18, has been cancelled. The event is an international men’s march to stop rape, sexual assault and gender violence, presented by SAFE-NOW (Sexual Assault Forensic Exams — Nowata, Osage, Washington counties).

• Bartlesville Civic Ballet’s presentation of “Cinderella,” scheduled for April 18 and 19 at the Bartlesville Community Center, has been cancelled. Contact the Community Center 918-337-2787 regarding ticket sales.

• h’ART of a Child hosted by Ray of Hope Advocacy Center, which was scheduled for Sunday, April 19, at the Richard Kane YMCA, has been cancelled..

• “Bandstand,” presented by Broadway in Bartlesville, which was scheduled for Wednesday, April 22, at the Bartlesville Community Center, has been postponed until Summer 2020.

• Weight Watchers meetings held on Thursdays at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center will be closed until Thursday, May 7.

• The Bartlesville Public Library has closed to the public through at least April 6. All library programs scheduled during this period have been cancelled. When possible, the library will host programs on Facebook Live. Any overdue fines accrued after March 18 will be waived.

• OKM Music has postponed its “Festival Prelude: Beethoven and the Future of Music” to Sunday, Oct. 4. The performance featuring the University of Oklahoma Symphony had been scheduled for Thursday, April 23. All ticket-related questions can be directed to the OKM Music Box Office, 918-336-9900 or the Bartlesville Community Center at 918-337-2787. Currently, the 36th Annual OKM Music Festival, is still planned to take place June 12 through 18. For more information on the 2020 OKM Music Festival, visit www.okmmusic.org.

• “Celebrate! 100 Years of Woman Suffrage” has been postponed until Saturday, Aug. 29.

• The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary is postponing a style show scheduled for April. An alternate date will be selected.

• Westside Community Center is closed until further notice.