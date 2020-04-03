Following Shawnee and many other cities and counties throughout Oklahoma, Pottawatomie County Commissioners on Thursday declared a shelter-in-place order for all of Pottawatomie County because of COVID-19 concerns.

According to District 2 Commissioner Randy Thomas, people throughout Pottawatomie County are encouraged to avoid unnecessary travel from their home and practice social distancing methods.

Thomas said the county order is in effect until April 30, and if it needs to be extended, the commissioners will make that decision.

In addition, Thomas said all items contained in Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Sixth Amended Executive Order 2020-07 will be implemented by the county.

Some of the items in the governor’s order include businesses issuing a remote work policy for employees, people avoiding out of state travel and other such items.

In addition, Thomas said county offices will decide what their hours will be and how they will rotate their employees.

If people need to turn in any paperwork to offices such as the county clerk, Thomas said they need to utilize the Pottawatomie County Courthouse drop box.

According to Pottawatomie County Election Board Secretary Jeannie Stover, the Election Board office, which is housed in the County Commissioners Building on Acme Road, will only take candidate filings and other documents in their drop box that is at the front door. The three-day candidate filing period is April 8-10.

Stover said after the filings are turned in, the Election Board will review the documents and call people to confirm that they were filed.

Stover said the statewide filing will begin at 8 a.m. Wednesday, April 8 and filing will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The deadline for filing as a candidate is 5 p.m. Friday, April 10, she said, with no exceptions.

Stover explained that while the election office is closed to the public, employees are answering phone calls and helping people while maintaining social distancing.

To make things easier, Stover said the Election Board is encouraging people to receive their paperwork earlier and turn it in filled out and notarized.

People filing need to call the election board at (405) 273-8376 or email them at PottawatomieCounty@elections.ok.gov for more details.

