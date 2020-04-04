OKLAHOMA CITY - According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health has released the latest numbers for the Coronavirus (COVID-19) within the state.
These are the number of confirmed cases from COVID-19 test kits.
As of Saturday, April 4, the state has 1,159 confirmed cases in 57 counties:
256 cases: Oklahoma County
221 cases: Tulsa County
169 cases: Cleveland County
43 cases: Creek County
37 cases: Comanche County
40 cases: Wagoner County
33 cases: Washington County
32 cases: Canadian County
29 cases: Kay County
25 cases: Osage County
20 cases: Payne County
17 cases: Muskogee County
16 cases: Pawnee County
14 cases: Adair County
12 cases: Rogers County
11 cases: Delaware, Garvin, McClain, Okmulgee and Pottawatomie Counties
10 cases: Cherokee and Ottawa Counties
9 cases: Stephens County
8 cases: Nowata and Rogers Counties
7 cases: Lincoln, Mayes and Pontotoc Counties
6 cases: Grady, Greer and Logan County
5 cases: Custer, Garfield and Noble Counties
4 cases: Caddo, Cotton, Jackson Latimer and Sequoyah Counties
3 cases: Bryan, Craig, Kingfisher and Pittsburg Counties
2 cases: Choctaw, Love and Seminole Counties
1 case: Atoka, Beckham, Carter, Grant, Kiowa, Le Flore, Major, McCurtain, Texas, Tillman, Washita and Woodward Counties
The age range is 0-102, with 395 cases in the 65+ danger zone.
So far there have been 1,362 negative tests, 316 hospitalizations and 42 deaths.
Deaths:
Canadian County - a male in the 65+ age group.
Cleveland County - a male in the 50-64 age group, four females in the 65+ age group, two males in the 65+ age group.
Creek County - a male in the 65+ age group.
Greer County - a female in the 65+ age group.
Kay County - a male in the 65+ age group.
Latimer County - a male in the 65+ age group.
Mayes County - a male in 50-64 age group.
Muskogee County - two males in the 65+ age group.
Oklahoma County - two females in the 50-64 age group. three males in the 50-64 age group, three females in the 65+ age group, three males in the 65+ age group.
Osage County - a male in the 50-64 age group, a male in the 65+ age group.
Pawnee County - a male in the 50-64 age group.
Sequoyah County - a female in the 50-64 age group.
Stephens County - a male in the 65+ age group.
Tulsa County - a male in the 36-49 age group, a male in the 50-64 age group, four females in the 65+ age group, two males in the 65+ age group.
Wagoner County - a female in the 65+ age group, a male in the 65+ age group.
Washington County - a female in the 65+ age group.
• In an effort to prepare for medical surge and prolonged response, the Oklahoma Medical Reserve Corps (OKMRC) is recruiting volunteers to serve in medical and non-medical positions. For more information, visit okmrc.org.
• Local public health departments around the state continue to open additional drive-thru COVID-19 testing locations across the state.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.