OKLAHOMA CITY - According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health has released the latest numbers for the Coronavirus (COVID-19) within the state.

These are the number of confirmed cases from COVID-19 test kits.

As of Saturday, April 4, the state has 1,159 confirmed cases in 57 counties:

256 cases: Oklahoma County

221 cases: Tulsa County

169 cases: Cleveland County

43 cases: Creek County

37 cases: Comanche County

40 cases: Wagoner County

33 cases: Washington County

32 cases: Canadian County

29 cases: Kay County

25 cases: Osage County

20 cases: Payne County

17 cases: Muskogee County

16 cases: Pawnee County

14 cases: Adair County

12 cases: Rogers County

11 cases: Delaware, Garvin, McClain, Okmulgee and Pottawatomie Counties

10 cases: Cherokee and Ottawa Counties

9 cases: Stephens County

8 cases: Nowata and Rogers Counties

7 cases: Lincoln, Mayes and Pontotoc Counties

6 cases: Grady, Greer and Logan County

5 cases: Custer, Garfield and Noble Counties

4 cases: Caddo, Cotton, Jackson Latimer and Sequoyah Counties

3 cases: Bryan, Craig, Kingfisher and Pittsburg Counties

2 cases: Choctaw, Love and Seminole Counties

1 case: Atoka, Beckham, Carter, Grant, Kiowa, Le Flore, Major, McCurtain, Texas, Tillman, Washita and Woodward Counties

The age range is 0-102, with 395 cases in the 65+ danger zone.

So far there have been 1,362 negative tests, 316 hospitalizations and 42 deaths.

Deaths:

Canadian County - a male in the 65+ age group.

Cleveland County - a male in the 50-64 age group, four females in the 65+ age group, two males in the 65+ age group.

Creek County - a male in the 65+ age group.

Greer County - a female in the 65+ age group.

Kay County - a male in the 65+ age group.

Latimer County - a male in the 65+ age group.

Mayes County - a male in 50-64 age group.

Muskogee County - two males in the 65+ age group.

Oklahoma County - two females in the 50-64 age group. three males in the 50-64 age group, three females in the 65+ age group, three males in the 65+ age group.

Osage County - a male in the 50-64 age group, a male in the 65+ age group.

Pawnee County - a male in the 50-64 age group.

Sequoyah County - a female in the 50-64 age group.

Stephens County - a male in the 65+ age group.

Tulsa County - a male in the 36-49 age group, a male in the 50-64 age group, four females in the 65+ age group, two males in the 65+ age group.

Wagoner County - a female in the 65+ age group, a male in the 65+ age group.

Washington County - a female in the 65+ age group.

• In an effort to prepare for medical surge and prolonged response, the Oklahoma Medical Reserve Corps (OKMRC) is recruiting volunteers to serve in medical and non-medical positions. For more information, visit okmrc.org.

• Local public health departments around the state continue to open additional drive-thru COVID-19 testing locations across the state.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.