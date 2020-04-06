Pottawatomie County has recorded its first death from COVID-19, listed as a male older than age 65, as the state now has a total of 51 deaths, health officials report.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health released its latest report Monday morning, showing there are now 1,327 confirmed cases of the virus in Oklahoma, with five additional deaths reported Monday, including the one in Pottawatomie County.

On Sunday, the OSDH had reported 1,252 confirmed positive cases and four additional deaths, with one of those on Sunday recorded in nearby Seminole County, a male reported to be older than age 65.

Pottawatomie County has 13 confirmed cases of the virus while Lincoln County has nine and Seminole County has three.

As part of Monday’s report, OSDH reports it has now received more than 6,000 negative COVID-19 test results reported by private labs dating back to February. The agency continues to collect negative test results from private labs, and will make the final count known to the public when they are finalized. This will help provide a full picture of the total testing in Oklahoma.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results

Positive (In-State) 1,327

Positive (Out-of-State) 2

Negative* 1,422

Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 340

Deaths 51

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.