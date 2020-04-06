Nancy McPhetridge, 87, went home to be with her Lord and Savior at Hartworth Nursing Home, Vinita, Oklahoma on Friday, March 27, 2020. She was born on July 8, 1932 in Baton Rouge, Louisianna to her parents, Gerald McCaleb and Agnes Wasson-McCaleb. Nancy loved taking care of her family and dedicated her life to the Lord. Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Agnes McCaleb; husband, Garland Eugene McPhetridge; three siblings, Geraldine Iglesias, Victor McCaleb and Norma Hargrove. She is survived by her three sons, Mark McPhetridge and wife Shawn of Grove, Oklahoma, Tim McPhetridge and wife Annette of Adair, Oklahoma, Matt McPhetridge and wife Deadra of Grove, Oklahoma; nine grandchildren, Christopher McPhetridge and wife Misty of Miami, Oklahoma, Candace Haynes and husband Jeremy of Grove, Oklahoma, Jason McPhetridge and wife Miranda of Del Rapids, South Dakota, Seth Andrews of Claremore, Oklahoma, Wynter Littlejohn of Weatherford, Oklahoma, Jace McPhetridge of Grove, Oklahoma, Josh Peck and Jaydyn Peck of Grove, Oklahoma, Journi McPhetridge of Grove, Oklahoma; 10 great-grandchildren; extended family and friends. Nancy’s Celebration Of Life Memorial Graveside Service will be held Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. Olympus North Cemetery, Grove, Oklahoma. Nancy’s family will have a Public Celebration Of Life Memorial Service at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Lawson’s Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 722 N. 46th St., Grove, OK 74344 with Shaunda J. Lawson, 3rd Generation Owner/Funeral Director and Staff.