OKLAHOMA CITY - According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health has released the latest numbers for the Coronavirus (COVID-19) within the state.

These are the number of confirmed cases from COVID-19 test kits.

As of Monday, April 6, the state has 1,327 confirmed cases in 58 counties:

279 cases: Oklahoma County

249 cases: Tulsa County

180 cases: Cleveland County

49 cases: Wagoner County

45 cases: Creek County

41 cases: Comanche County

39 cases: Washington County

35 cases: Canadian County

31 cases: Osage County

30 cases: Kay County

26 cases: Greer County

22 cases: Pawnee County

21 cases: Payne County

20 cases: Adair and Muskogee Counties

15 cases: Rogers County

14 cases: Cherokee County

13 cases: Delaware and Pottawatomie Counties

12 cases: McClain and Ottawa Counties

11 cases: Okmulgee and Stephens Counties

10 cases: Garvin and Mayes Counties

9 cases: Lincoln and Nowata Counties

8 cases: Grady, Pontotoc and Rogers Counties

7 cases: Pontotoc and Sequoyah Counties

6 cases: Logan, Noble and Pittsburg Counties

5 cases: Caddo, Craig, Custer and Garfield Counties

4 cases: Cotton, Jackson and Latimer Counties

3 cases: Bryan, Kingfisher, Seminole and Texas Counties

2 cases: Choctaw and Love Counties

1 case: Atoka, Beckham, Carter, Grant, Jefferson, Kiowa, Le Flore, Major, McCurtain, Macintosh, Tillman, Washita and Woodward Counties

The age range is 0-102, with 438 cases in the 65+ danger zone.

So far there have been 1,422 negative tests, 340 hospitalizations and 51 deaths.

Deaths:

Canadian County - 1 - a male in the 65+ age group.

Cleveland County - 10 - a male in the 50-64 age group, five females in the 65+ age group, four males in the 65+ age group.

Creek County - 1 - a male in the 65+ age group.

Greer County - 3 - two females in the 65+ age group, a male in the 65+ age group.

Kay County - 1 - a male in the 65+ age group.

Latimer County - 1 - a male in the 65+ age group.

Mayes County - 1 - a male in 50-64 age group.

Muskogee County - 2 - two males in the 65+ age group.

Oklahoma County - 12 - one male in the 18-35 age group, two females in the 50-64 age group, three males in the 50-64 age group, three females in the 65+ age group, three males in the 65+ age group.

Osage County - 3 - a male in the 50-64 age group, a female in the 65+ age group, a male in the 65+ age group.

Pawnee County - 1 - a male in the 50-64 age group.

Pottawatomie County - 1 - a male in the 65+ age group.

Seminole County - 1 - a male in the 65+ age group.

Sequoyah County - 1 - a female in the 50-64 age group.

Stephens County - 1 - a male in the 65+ age group.

Tulsa County - 8 - a male in the 36-49 age group, a male in the 50-64 age group, four females in the 65+ age group, two males in the 65+ age group.

Wagoner County - 3 - a female in the 65+ age group, a male in the 65+ age group.

Washington County - 1 - a female in the 65+ age group.

• Over the weekend, the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) received more than 6,000 negative COVID-19 test results reported by private labs dating back to February. The agency continues to collect negative test results from private labs, and will make the final count known to the public when they are finalized. This will help provide a full picture of the total testing in Oklahoma.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.