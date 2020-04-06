



The number of positive COVID cases in Oklahoma increased to 1,327 in the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s Monday report.

Oklahoma coronavirus-related deaths moved to 51, an increase of five over the previous day’s numbers.

Washington County has 39 confirmed cases reported, with one death.

Here are the latest coronavirus numbers for the state:

— Information from OSDHCOVID-19 Oklahoma Test ResultsPositive (In-State)1,327Positive (Out-of-State)2Negative*1,422Total Cumulative Hospitalizations340Deaths51

*Negative testing results are only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results.COVID-19 Cases by Testing LaboratoryLaboratoryCasesDiagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma222State Public Health Laboratory188Other917Total1,327COVID-19 Cases by Age GroupingAge Group, YearsCOVID-19 CasesDeaths00-0414005-1722018-35232136-49276250-643451065+43838Total1,32751Age Range: 0-102 yrsMedian Age: 56COVID-19 Cases by GenderGenderCasesDeathsFemale69422Male63329Total1,32751COVID-19 Cases by CountyCountyCasesDeathsAdair200Atoka10Beckham10Bryan30Caddo50Canadian351Carter10Cherokee140Choctaw20Cleveland18011Comanche410Cotton40Craig50Creek451Custer50Delaware130Garfield50Garvin100Grady80Grant10Greer263Jackson40Jefferson10Kay301Kingfisher30Kiowa10Latimer41Le Flore10Lincoln90Logan60Love20Major10Mayes101McClain120McCurtain10McIntosh10Muskogee202Noble60Nowata90Oklahoma27911Okmulgee110Osage313Ottawa120Pawnee221Payne210Pittsburg60Pontotoc80Pottawatomie130Rogers150Seminole31Sequoyah71Stephens111Texas30Tillman10Tulsa2498Wagoner492Washington391Woodward10Total1,32751