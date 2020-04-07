Owners of real property in Washington County are receiving notices from the County Assessor’s Office this week informing them of increases in their property’s taxable value.

According to County Assessor Todd Mathes, the notices are an effort to inform taxpayers that their property tax amounts could potentially increase this fall when the county mails tax statements.

In light of the current coronavirus pandemic, Mathes said he was hopeful that his office could give taxpayers some good news concerning their property taxes, according to a release from the assessor’s office. However, the only direction provided by the state concerned the payment of second-half tax amounts from 2019. Those particular taxpayers have been given an additional 30 days to pay their second-half payment without penalties or late fees.

With no changes in state law to prevent any property value increases this year, the Washington County Assessor’s Office followed existing statutory guidelines to prepare valuations for the 2020 assessment roll. As such, there came a need for the office to prepare and print Change of Value notices asit has done in the past, the release states.

Mathes agrees that the timing of the annual notices is particularly unfortunate this year with the pandemic affecting everyone across the state.

“We wish that we could hold off on sending these 2020 CoV notices out, but statutorily there is no provision for that to happen,” he said.

Mathes reminds taxpayers that the Washington County Courthouse is closed to the general public until the governor’s office lifts the order to close. If you do receive a notice from the County Assessor, you may respond within 30 days by calling the Washington County Assessor’s Office, by going online to www.countycourthouse.org and leaving contact information for the assessor or by e-mailing the local office at assessor@countycourthouse.org.

Mathes says all calls, e-mails and online communications will be returned within 48 hours.

The phone number for the Washington County Assessor’s Office is 918-337-2830. Staff members at the assessor’s office will be on hand to answer calls, as the order to close did not affect the staff’s ability to remain at work.