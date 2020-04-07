Monday, Pottawatomie County Commissioners held their first regular meeting via teleconference due to COVID-19 concerns.

In previous meetings regarding COVID-19 concerns, commissioners decided to hold any future meetings via Zoom teleconference and have people view any decisions they make.

This will be the procedure for future meetings.

At their first teleconference meeting the commissioners voted to cancel a pre-bid meeting.

In addition to canceling the bid meeting, commissioners discussed routine business such as Transfer of Appropriations, Blanket Purchase Orders and other county office items.