About 1 p.m., Bartlesville Police tried to pull over a truck for speeding. A short chase ensued before ending in Johnstone park.

The river of the truck stopped, got out ran, and jumped into the river with a K-9 unit in pursuit. Because of the currant of the river the K-9 Officer called his partner back to the bank.

The fugitive then floated down the river before climbing onto the bank. He then climbed up the tree.

Fire Department personnel were called to the scene they gave him a safety vest and rope but he threw the rope back.

Police at the scene said:

“He told authorities that he would come down if they brought his girlfriend down from Kansas but when she arrived at the scene the man refused to climb down. The truck he had been driving was reported stolen out of Kansas. A small amount of drugs was found inside. An unidentified was in the truck McKenzie was wanted on 1 warrant for a weapons charge and failure to appear.”

He climbed into the rafts at 5:27 p.m. and the was taken to shore where they took him into custody.