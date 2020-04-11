As the filing deadline ended Friday most seats had multiple candidates, meaning a campaign trail ahead. Two incumbents, however, ran unopposed; they will retain their positions. In the race for Pottawatomie County Clerk, Democratic Incumbent Raeshel Flewallen, 57, of Shawnee, garnered no challenger. Also, Republican incumbent Danny Sterling, 64, of Tecumseh, received no opposition for state Rep. District 27; he will retain his seat.

As the filing deadline ended at 5 p.m. Friday, most seats had multiple candidates, meaning a campaign trail ahead. Two incumbents, however, ran unopposed; they will retain their positions.

In the race for Pottawatomie County Clerk, Democratic Incumbent Raeshel Flewallen, 57, of Shawnee, garnered no challenger. Also, Republican incumbent Danny Sterling, 64, of Tecumseh, received no opposition for state Rep. District 27; he will retain his seat.

Other races shaped up as follows:

CITY

Up for election this cycle are Mayor and three seats on the Shawnee City Commission: Wards 2, 3 and 4. Those seats are currently held by Richard Finley, Ron Gillham Sr., James Harrod and Darren Rutherford, respectively.

Four area residents are running for mayor. They are

Ward 1 City Commissioner Ed Bolt; Shawnee resident Dean Hudlow; downtown business owner Theresa Cody; and Ward 2 City Commissioner Ron Gillham Sr.

Vying for the Ward 2 City Commissioner seat are Bob Weaver and Elliot Shuler.

Running for Ward 3 City Commissioner are incumbent James Harrod and Travis Flood.

Seeking to keep his Ward 4 City Commissioner chair is incumbent Darren Rutherford. He is being challenged by LaDonna Bryce.

COUNTY

Republican Incumbent Valerie Ueltzen, 37, of Shawnee and Libertarian Bud Jeffrey, 77, of Shawnee are looking to fill the seat for County Court Clerk.

In the race for Pottawatomie County Sheriff, three Republicans will go toe to toe: incumbent Mike Booth, 63, of McLoud; Jeff Griffith, 61, of Shawnee; and Ben Henderson, 44, of Shawnee.

Three candidates have filed to run for Pottawatomie County Commissioner, District 2. They are Republican Jason Evans, 45, of Tecumseh; Republican Incumbent Randy Thomas, 58, of Macomb; and Democrat Norman Smith, 68, of Macomb.

STATE

Two Republicans and a Libertarian are running for Corporation Commission. Republican candidates are Harold D. Spradling, 85, of Cherokee and Todd Hiett, 52, of Kellyville. The Libertarian candidate is Todd Hagopian, 40 of Bixby.

Two Democrats and a Republican are seeking the stae Rep. District 26 seat. Republican incumbent Dell Kerbs, 46, of Shawnee will go head-to-head against whichever Democrat wins in their runoff: Bryce Barfield, 55, of Shawnee or Chris Odneal, 41, of Shawnee.

A Democrat and two Republicans are running for state Rep. District 28. The Democratic candidate is Yasminda Choate, 40, of Sasakwa. Republican candidates are Danny Williams, 70, of Seminole and Jerri Parker, 58, of Okemah.

Four Republicans and a Libertarian are running for state Senate District 17. Republican candidates are incumbent Ron Sharp, 67, of Shawnee; Brandon Baumgarten, 28, of Shawnee; Caleb Foshee, 39, of Choctaw; and Shane David Jett, 45, of Shawnee. The Libertarian candidate is Greg Sadler, 47, of Newalla.

To fill a vacancy left by Jason Smalley, three Republicans are running to represent state Senate District 28 — Mike Haines, 49, of Stroud; Zack Taylor, 36, of Seminole; and Christian Ford, 24, of Chandler.

U.S. HOUSE

Two Democrats and nine Republicans are vying for the U.S. Congressional 5th District seat. Democratic candidates are incumbent Kendra Horn, 43, of Oklahoma City and Tom Guild, 65, of Edmond. Republican candidates are Janet Barresi, 68, of Oklahoma City; Charles Tuffy Pringle, 83, of McLoud; David Hill, 52, of Edmond; Terry Neese, 72, of Oklahoma City; Michael Ballard, 50, of Tecumseh; Miles V. Rahimi, 30, of Edmond; Shelli Landon, 62, Tulsa; Stephanie Bice, 46, of Edmond; and Jake A. Merrick, 38, of Yukon.

U.S. SENATE

Four Democrats, four Republicans, a Libertarian and two Independents are running for the U.S. Senate seat.

Democratic candidates are Sheila Bilyeu, 76, of Freedom; Abby Broyles, 30, of Oklahoma City; Elysabeth Britt, 41, of Oklahoma City; and R.O. Joe Cassity Jr., 76, of Ponca City. Republican candidates are incumbent Jim Inhofe, 85, of Tulsa; JJ Stitt, 46, of Kingfisher; John Tompkins, 63, of Oklahoma City; and Neil Mavis, 57, of Tulsa. The Libertarian candidate is Robert Murphy, 72, of Norman. Independent candidates are Joan Farr, 64, of Tulsa and A.D. Nesbit, 39, of Ada.

Filing, elections

Most of the races in the area drew opponents; they will face off in coming months.

Primary/Special elections are being held Tuesday, June 30. The last day to register to vote is June 5. The last day to request an absentee ballot is June 24.

Runoff Primary/Special Elections are being held Tuesday, Aug. 25. The last day to register to vote is July 31. The last day to request an absentee ballot is Aug. 19.

General Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. The last day to register to vote is Oct. 9. The last day to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 28.

For more election-related information, visit www.elections.ok.gov.