OKLAHOMA CITY - According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health has released the latest numbers for the Coronavirus (COVID-19) within the state.
These are the number of confirmed cases from COVID-19 test kits.
As of Saturday, April 11, the state has 1,868 confirmed cases in 62 counties:
425 cases: Oklahoma County
323 cases: Tulsa County
247 cases: Cleveland County
83 cases: Washington County
67 cases: Wagoner County
54 cases: Creek County
52 cases: Canadian County
49 cases: Comanche County
48 cases: Greer County
45 cases: Osage County
42 cases: Kay County
27 cases: Adair County
28 cases: Payne County
26 cases: Pawnee County
25 cases: Pottawatomie County
24 cases: Delaware and Rogers Counties
21 cases: Muskogee County
18 cases: Cherokee and McClain Counties
16 cases: Ottawa County
13 cases: Mayes, Okmulgee and Stephens Counties
11 cases: Grady and Lincoln Counties
10 cases: Garvin, Nowata and Counties
9 cases: Caddo, Pontotoc and Sequoyah Counties
8 cases: Pittsburg County
7 cases: Jackson and Logan Counties
6 cases: Craig, Garfield, Noble and Seminole Counties
5 cases: Custer and Kingfisher Counties
4 cases: Cotton and Latimer Counties
3 cases: Bryan, Le Flore and Texas Counties
2 cases: Choctaw, Grant, Love and McCurtain Counties
1 case: Atoka, Beaver, Beckham, Carter, Dewey, Jefferson, Kiowa, Major, Marshall, McIntosh, Murray, Okfuskee, Tillman, Washita and Woodward Counties
The age range is 0-102, with 623 cases in the 65+ danger zone.
At the time of this release, there have been 446 hospitalizations and 94 deaths.
Deaths:
20 - Oklahoma County
16 - Cleveland and Tulsa Counties
7 - Osage County
5 - Creek and Wagoner Counties
4 - Greer County
3 - Kay and Pottawatomie Counties
2 - Adair, Muskogee, Pawnee, Sequoyah and Washington Counties
1 - Adair, Canadian, Cherokee, Garfield, Latimer, Seminole and Stephens Counties
• Families are encouraged to celebrate the holiday weekend and spring festivities virtually, avoiding large gatherings, in order to comply with social distancing guidelines and avoid the spread of COVID-19.
• The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) on Friday released modeling for the estimated impact of COVID-19 for Oklahoma with the date of peak to be April 21. A copy of the forecasting, which includes charts and an explanation of modeling methodology, can be found online.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.