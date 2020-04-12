OKLAHOMA CITY - According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health has released the latest numbers for the Coronavirus (COVID-19) within the state.

These are the number of confirmed cases from COVID-19 test kits.

As of Sunday, April 12, the state has 1,970 confirmed cases in 63 counties:

435 cases: Oklahoma County

332 cases: Tulsa County

264 cases: Cleveland County

104 cases: Washington County

69 cases: Wagoner County

56 cases: Canadian County

55 cases: Creek County

50 cases: Delaware and Osage Counties

49 cases: Comanche and Greer County

43 cases: Kay County

28 cases: Payne County

27 cases: Adair County

26 cases: Pawnee and Pottawatomie Counties

25 cases: Rogers County

21 cases: Muskogee County

18 cases: Cherokee, McClain and Ottawa Counties

14 cases: Mayes and Stephens Counties

13 cases: Okmulgee County

11 cases: Grady and Lincoln Counties

10 cases: Garvin and Nowata Counties

9 cases: Caddo, Pontotoc and Sequoyah Counties

8 cases: Pittsburg County

7 cases: Craig, Jackson, Logan and Seminole Counties

6 cases: Garfield and Noble Counties

5 cases: Custer and Kingfisher Counties

4 cases: Cotton and Latimer Counties

3 cases: Bryan, Le Flore, McCurtain and Texas Counties

2 cases: Choctaw, Grant and Love Counties

1 case: Atoka, Beaver, Beckham, Carter, Dewey, Jefferson, Kiowa, Major, Marshall, McIntosh, Murray, Okfuskee, Tillman, Washita and Woodward Counties

The age range is 0-102, with 673 cases in the 65+ danger zone.

At the time of this release, there have been 453 hospitalizations and 96 deaths.

Deaths:

20 - Oklahoma County

18 - Tulsa County

16 - Cleveland County

7 - Osage County

5 - Creek and Wagoner Counties

4 - Greer County

3 - Kay and Pottawatomie Counties

2 - Adair, Muskogee, Pawnee, Sequoyah and Washington Counties

1 - Adair, Canadian, Cherokee, Garfield, Latimer, Seminole and Stephens Counties

• Families are encouraged to celebrate the holiday weekend and spring festivities virtually, avoiding large gatherings, in order to comply with social distancing guidelines and avoid the spread of COVID-19.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.