OKLAHOMA CITY - According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health has released the latest numbers for the Coronavirus (COVID-19) within the state.

These are the number of confirmed cases from COVID-19 test kits.

As of Monday, April 13, the state has 2,069 confirmed cases in 63 counties:

455 cases: Oklahoma County

337 cases: Tulsa County

267 cases: Cleveland County

114 cases: Washington County

73 cases: Wagoner County

63 cases: Delaware County

56 cases: Canadian County

56 cases: Creek and Osage Counties

51 cases: Comanche County

50 cases: Greer County

45 cases: Kay County

29 cases: Payne County

27 cases: Adair and Pawnee Counties

26 cases: Pottawatomie County

25 cases: Rogers County

23 cases: Ottawa County

22 cases: Muskogee County

20 cases: Cherokee County

19 cases: McClain County

15 cases: Mayes and Stephens Counties

14 cases: Okmulgee County

11 cases: Garvin, Grady and Sequoyah Counties

10 cases: Lincoln, Nowata, Pittsburg and Pontotoc Counties

9 cases: Caddo County

7 cases: Craig, Garfield, Jackson, Logan and Seminole Counties

6 cases: Custer, Kingfisher, McCurtain and Noble Counties

5 cases: Cotton and Texas Counties

4 cases: Bryan and Latimer Counties

3 cases: Le Flore County

2 cases: Choctaw, Grant, Kiowa and Love Counties

1 case: Alfalfa, Atoka, Beaver, Beckham, Carter, Dewey, Jefferson, Major, Marshall, McIntosh, Murray, Okfuskee, Tillman, Washita and Woodward Counties

The age range is 0-102, with 696 cases in the 65+ danger zone.

At the time of this release, there have been 457 hospitalizations and 99 deaths.

Deaths:

20 - Oklahoma County

18 - Tulsa County

16 - Cleveland County

7 - Osage County

5 - Creek and Wagoner Counties

4 - Greer and Kay Counties

3 - Canadian and Pottawatomie Counties

2 - Adair, Muskogee, Pawnee, Sequoyah and Washington Counties

1 - Cherokee, Garfield, Latimer, Seminole and Stephens Counties

• The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is ramping up efforts to work with long term care facilities through onsite consultation, assessment and training to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in facilities.

• OSDH continues to work with hospitals to prepare for a surge to the medical system in the coming weeks.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.