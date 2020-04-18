Saturday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health's update on COVID-19 announced three additional deaths, including a Pottawatomie County woman.

As of the advisory, there are 2,570 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are three additional deaths; all of them occurred in the past 24 hours.

One in Oklahoma County, a male in the 36-49 age group.

One in Pottawatomie County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

One in Wagoner County, a female in the 50-64 age group.

There are 139 total deaths in the state.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results Confirmed Positive Cases 2,570 *Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 32,966 *Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 35,561 **Currently Hospitalized 307 Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 554 Deaths in the Past 24 hours 3 Total Cumulative Deaths 139

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.