Ellen Evans

Ellen Evans, 93, passed from this life on Easter Sunday, April 12th. A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 15 at Memorial Park Cemetery in Bartlesville.

Ellen, the daughter of Bailey and Gladys (McVey) Hobson, was born on January 3, 1927. Ellen attended Labadie Heights elementary school and graduated from College High School in Bartlesville.

On May 20, 1945, Ellen married James F. Evans. They lived in San Diego, California until he was discharged from the U.S. Navy. They returned to Bartlesville where they lived until his death in 2010. Ellen continued to live in their home until her death.

Ellen retired from Phillips Petroleum Company after a long career in the Personnel Department.

Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, her husband James, sister Carolee Shimpf, grand-daughter Heather Ketter, great-grandson Lucas Agnew, nephews Stephen and Michael Shiflet.

Ellen is survived by her sister Suzanne Shiflet and her husband Roger of Bartlesville, daughter Karen Ketter and her husband Ron of Owasso; her son Kerry Evans and his wife Tonya of Bartlesville; grandchildren David Ketter and wife Kim of Tulsa; Tiffany Evans of Bartlesville; and Casey Evans and wife Nicole of Bartlesville; eleven great-grandchildren: Julia Supernaw, Bailey, Eli, and Sidney Smith; Chloi Gray, Ethan Ketter; Mikaylynn, Malakai and Zane Agnew; James and Emma Evans; two great-great-grandchildren Ember and John Devin Levan; and nephew Robbye Villarreal of Denver.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to your favorite charity.

Graveside service will be held for Ellen on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 2 pm at Memorial Park Cemetery. Due to the current Covid-19 virus outbreak, there has been a legal limit mandated for all services; for this, we ask that non-immediate family members and friends remain in their vehicles.

