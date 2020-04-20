GROVE - Second Chance Pet Rescue, a no-kill shelter in Grove, is finding it hard to keep their doors open due to the impact of COVID-19 on operational funding.

“COVID-19 is keeping our thrift shop closed and has forced us to halt adoptions; and with no end to the crisis in sight, operational funds are running dangerously low,” said Lysa Boston, Shelter Manager.

Boston says that the thrift shop, which has been closed since early March, provides approximately $13,000 per month towards the shelter. The thrift shop was damaged during the flooding of 2019 and was closed for three months while repairs were made, also slowing the income for the shelter.

Additionally, Boston says that the pandemic has also forced the cancellation of the shelter's largest fundraiser, Barkaritaville, which was expected to bring in around $16,000. The event was scheduled for the end of May.

Boston said that despite the lack of income, monthly bills must still be paid and shelter pets still need to be cared for every day. To combat this lack of income, the shelter has started 'Five Dollar Friday' and is asking the community to donate $5 to aid in the care of the animals.

Currently, the shelter has 74 dogs and 22 cats and that the shelter receives no state or federal funding. According to the shelter's Facebook page, donations of 82 bags of dog food and two bags of cat food have been made in the past week, as well as raising $1,145, to put a small dent in the monthly expenses.

In 2019 the shelter spent an average of $342 on each pet who came through the doors, which was an average of 64 dogs a month. The shelter took in 767 dogs, adopted 223 and transferred 565 during the year.

“We have cut back on everything that we can without impacting the quality of our animal care,” Boston said. “We will not be able to sustain operations much longer without additional funds. We can’t imagine our community without our Second Chance Pet Rescue...the pets would have no other options and nowhere to go.”

To support the shelter, donations can be made via a check to Second Chance Pet Rescue at 64301 E. 290 Rd. in Grove, via Facebook, or online at www.secondchancepetsponsors.org.