TIP OF THE WEEK

Food safety has become a priority during the COVID-19 pandemic. While most are concentrating on the surface of food and the containers used, it’s also important to remember the safe minimum cooking temperatures for meats, poultry and eggs as many of us are now preparing more meals at home.

Use a food thermometer to accurately check whether meat has reached a safe internal temperature that is hot enough to kill harmful germs that can cause food poisoning.

Here are the safe minimum cooking temperature guidelines for various meats and other cooked foods according to food safety.gov.

Ground meat and meat mixtures

- Beef, pork, veal, lamb: 160 degrees (Internal temperature)

- Turkey, chicken: 165 degrees

Fresh beef, veal, lamb

- Steaks, roasts, chops: 145 degrees (rest time: 3 minutes)

Poultry

- Breasts, whole bird, legs, thighs, wings, ground poultry, giblets and stuffing: 165 degrees

Pork and ham

- Fresh pork, including fresh ham: 145 degrees (rest time: 3 minutes)

- Precook ham (to reheat): 165 degrees

Eggs and egg dishes

- Eggs: Cook until yolk and white are firm

- Egg dishes (such as frittata, quiche): 160 degrees

Leftovers and casseroles

- Leftovers and casseroles: 165 degrees

Seafood

- Fish with fins: 145 degrees or cook until flesh is opaque and separates easily with a fork

- Shrimp, lobster, crab and scallops: Cook until flesh is pearly or white and opaque

- Clams, oysters, mussels: Cook until shells open during cooking

- More Content Now

EASY RECIPE

5-Ingredient Steak Sauce

Serves: 1 cup

Ingredients

2 cups balsamic vinegar

2 cups Worcestershire sauce

1/4 cup ketchup

1/4 cup Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons minced garlic

Directions

In a medium saucepan, combine all of the ingredients and place over medium heat. Bring to a simmer and continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until the sauce is very thick and has reduced to one-fourth of its original volume.

Once the sauce has thickened, remove from the heat and let cool. Transfer to a separate container and refrigerate until ready to serve.

- SouthernKitchen.com

DRINK

Americans drinking more during lockdown

According to recent Nielsen data, the U.S. sales of alcoholic beverages have risen 55% during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hard alcohol - gin, tequila and premixed cocktails - has jumped 75 % compared to last year. Wine sales have risen 66% and beer sales have risen 42%.

- More Content Now

FUN FACT

Josue Montego Duran of Spain holds the Guinness World Record for Most Hot Dogs eaten in 3 minutes, eating nine hot dogs.

- More Content Now