This week Shawnee City Commissioners authorized staff to accept and execute Corona Virus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Airport Improvement Program (AIP), and State of Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission grant offers in support of current runway and taxiway rehabilitation projects at the Shawnee Regional Airport.

Title XII of Division B of the CARES Act provides special grant funding to support airports experiencing severe economic disruption cased by the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Under the CARES Act distribution plan, the Shawnee Regional Airport is eligible for a $30,000 grant.

The FAA is also providing grant funds to airports under modified terms and conditions of the AIP Program. Airports receiving grant offers as part of the Fiscal 2020 AIP program will not be required to provide a 10 percent project cost local contribution.

The Shawnee Regional Airport is also eligible for Special Discretionary grant funds, allocated in Fiscal Year 2019. These grant funds retain the requirement for a 10 percent local contribution.

If funds are available, the State of Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission may contribute up to 5 percent of the local matching share requirement.

“All these grant funds are necessary to support the runway and taxiway rehabilitation project currently under design,” Airport Manager Bonnie Wilson said.

These grant programs are being processed on short timelines to sustain projects in process and stimulate employment, she said.