David Earl Webb, 76, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Shawnee.

David Earl Webb, 76, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Shawnee.

Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m., Sunday, April 26, at Cooper Funeral Home.

Private family graveside service will be at 2 p.m., Monday, April 27, at New Hope Cemetery with Chaplain Aric Foster of Angelic Hospice officiating under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC and State of Oklahoma Regulations and Guidelines, all attendees are to remain in their vehicles and join the celebration of David’s life through Cooper Funeral Home’s Facebook page for live streaming of the service.

To share memories, or to sign the guestbook online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.