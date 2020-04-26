R. Ann (Shelton) Foster entered eternal rest, wrapped in the arms of her husband, children and grandchildren. Her parents Hershel and Georgia Shelton instilled honesty, integrity and the love of family to five siblings and their spouses. Larry Shelton (deceased) and wife Judi of Miami, David Shelton and wife Shirley (deceased), Alan Shelton and wife Doris (deceased), his wife Karen of Grove OK, Phyllis Brumley and husband Danny of rural Miami, Oklahoma. Ann married Gary E Foster in 1957. Her husband of 63 years lives at their home in Miami. She leaves a daughter, Sherri and husband Jimmy Burris of Miami. A daughter Lisa Foster and husband Howard (Geno) Likens of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. A son, Mark Foster (deceased), leaves them special memories and their special daughter Lisa Marie Teal. Five grandchildren include: Dustin Foster and his wife Jamie of Miami, Matt Crafton and wife Kara of Fairland, Sarah Foster of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Meghan Rowe and husband Shawn of Columbus, Kansas, Kyle Foster of Miami and a special grandson, Cody Teal. Great grandchildren are Dalton, Dillon and Jacie Foster, Melanie Crafton and Kaden and Kasey Rowe. Ann graduated with the Wyandotte class of 1957. Her former classmates remained close friends and have traveled together, sharing many happy memories. After her first child Sherri entered school, she found her lifetime career in retail sales. Ann became a Buyer/Merchandise Manager for Belk Department Stores in Miami, Oklahoma and Carthage, Missouri. This opened the door for travel to many markets in several states. She continued her career with Hill’s of Miami and Read’s Ladies Stores as Manager. On her 40th birthday she became known as “Granny Golfer”. For love of the game, she and Pete developed great and long friendships. Her gold putter stands in the cabinet as a reminder of the “hole in one”, playing the Miami Golf and Country Club course. Ann was a member of All Saints’ Episcopal Church Miami. It was an honor serving as Altar Guild Directress, Vestry member and/or any other project as needed. Her faith in our Lord grew giving her peace and comfort. There will be a private family graveside at Ottawa Indian Cemetery. The family will plan a memorial service at a later date at All Saints Episcopal Church in Miami. The family has asked that memorial contributions be made to the All Saints’ Episcopal Church. Services have been placed in the care of Brown-Winters Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Miami. Friends and family may send the family notes of encouragement by viewing Mrs. Foster's Tribute Page at www.brown-winters.com.