The Carter County Health Department confirms there have been two laboratory-positive COVID-19 cases total in Carter County. One is currently under isolation and one passed away over the weekend. The patient was a female in the 50-64 age range.

“This is sad for our community,” said Regional Director Mendy Spohn. “Our thoughts and condolences are with the family during this difficult time.”

The case from Carter County that passed away had previously been categorized as recovered on the OSDH website. Recovered cases are reported on the website based on the following definition: the individual is not hospitalized or deceased, and 14 days have passed since the onset of symptoms.

“I cannot speak specifically to any particular case,” said Spohn, “but we have seen cases around the state where people are discharged from the hospital to a hospice or long-term care facility. Occasionally, those circumstances can lead to a misclassification for recoveries.”

As more information becomes available regarding cases at the local level, the state website numbers are corrected.

Public health officials continue to work in the county and across the state by conducting investigations and reminding the public about the increased risks to older adults and those who have compromised immune systems.

Those who are sick or think they have COVID-19 should self-isolate at home in a room away from others in the household. It is recommended to use a separate bathroom if possible. Common symptoms include a fever and cough. Difficulty breathing is a serious concern and medical attention should be sought immediately. It is important to contact a health care provider or medical facility in advance before arrival.

Testing for COVID-19 is available at all County Health Departments by appointment.

For more information about COVID-19, visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov or call the COVID-19 Call Center at 877-215-8336 or 2-1-1.