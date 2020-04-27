OKLAHOMA CITY - The latest numbers from the Oklahoma State Department of Health have been released.

These are the number of confirmed cases from COVID-19 test kits as of Monday, April 27. The state has a total of 3,280 confirmed cases, a total of 197 deaths and a total of 2,167 recoveries.

• Delaware County has a total of 90 cases, a total of 67 recoveries and a total of ten deaths: a female in the 50-64 age group, a male in the 50-64 age group, four males and four females all in the 65+ age group.

- Grove has had 71 cases. 52 have recovered and ten have died.

- Jay has had eight cases. Seven have recovered.

- Colcord has had one case. One has recovered.

- Oaks has one case.

• Adair County has a total of 55 cases, a total of 33 recoveries and a total of three deaths: one female in the 50-64 age group and two females in the 65+ age group.

• Cherokee County has a total of 26 cases, a total of 20 recoveries and a total of one death: a female in the 65+ age group.

• Craig County has a total of nine cases, a total of six recoveries and a total of zero deaths.

• Mayes County has a total of 21 cases, a total of 16 recoveries and a total of three deaths: a male in the 50-64 age group and two males in the 65+ age group.

• Ottawa County has a total of 29 cases, a total of 22 recoveries and a total of one death: a male in the 65+ age group.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.