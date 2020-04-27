NORMAN – One hundred and sixty-five students graduating this academic year from the University of Oklahoma maintained perfect 4.0 grade-point averages throughout their undergraduate careers at OU. Of the total, 93 reside in Oklahoma. Each of the students has completed all coursework, never making less than an “A” in class.

To commemorate their achievement, the students graduating from OU this semester will be honored by OU Interim President Joseph Harroz Jr. in a virtual recognition ceremony on April 28. Each student who earned an overall 4.0 GPA will receive a bronze medallion on a crimson ribbon, which may be worn during Commencement ceremonies.

KANSAS: Kaylyn Edwards, accounting

MIAMI: Alison Porter, elementary education