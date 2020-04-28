A Graham man is facing charges after allegedly leading Lone Grove police on a high speed chase while two children were in his vehicle.

At around 6:30 p.m. on April 23, an officer with the Lone Grove Police Department reportedly attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle at E Memorial Road and N Brock Road, according to Carter County court documents.

The driver, identified as 23-year-old Jesse Ray Collins-Harris, allegedly failed to stop after receiving a visual and audible signal from the officer, reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph while allegedly attempting to elude the officer.

Numerous other people were reportedly using the same street at the time of the pursuit.

According to court records, two children, ages eight and under one year, were in the vehicle at the time of the pursuit and were reportedly not properly restrained.

After the pursuit came to an end, officers allegedly found an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine in Collins-Harris’s possession.

Collins-Harris is currently being held at the Carter County jail for the felony charges of endangering others while attempting to elude a police officer and child endangerment. Collins-Harris also has an additional misdemeanor charge for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

His bail is set at $2,000 and a preliminary conference has been scheduled for June 4. Collins-Harris has also been ordered to have no contact with the two children involved.

Court records state that Collins-Harris was previously convicted for possession of a firearm after a previous conviction or during probation in 2018. The previous conviction was a felony charge for unlawful possession of CDS without a prescription out of Garvin County in 2017.

If found guilty of both felony charges Collins-Harris could face up to 20 years of imprisonment or multiple fines of up to $5,000, or both fines and imprisonment.