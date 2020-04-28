OKLAHOMA CITY - The latest numbers from the Oklahoma State Department of Health have been released.

These are the number of confirmed cases from COVID-19 test kits as of Tuesday, April 28. The state has 130 new cases for a total of 3,410 confirmed cases, ten additional deaths for a total of 207 deaths, one of which was in Delaware County, 288 current hospitalizations and 93 additional recoveries for a total of 2,260 recoveries.

• Delaware County has a total of 90 cases, two new recoveries for a total of 69 recoveries and an additional death for a total of eleven deaths: a female in the 50-64 age group, a male in the 50-64 age group, four males and five females all in the 65+ age group.

- Grove has had 71 cases. 53 have recovered and eleven have died.

- Jay has had eight cases. Seven have recovered.

- Colcord has had one case. One has recovered.

- Oaks has one case.

• Adair County has nine new cases for a total of 64 cases, one new recovery for a total of 34 recoveries and a total of three deaths: one female in the 50-64 age group and two females in the 65+ age group.

• Cherokee County has a total of 26 cases, a total of 20 recoveries and a total of one death: a female in the 65+ age group.

• Craig County has one new cases for a total of ten cases, a total of six recoveries and a total of zero deaths.

• Mayes County has a total of 21 cases, a total of 16 recoveries and a total of three deaths: a male in the 50-64 age group and two males in the 65+ age group.

• Ottawa County has three new cases for a total of 32 cases, a total of 22 recoveries and a total of one death: a male in the 65+ age group.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.