All Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS) museums, historic sites and affiliates, including the Oklahoma History Center in Oklahoma City, have been closed to the public since Tuesday, March 17, 2020. These facilities will remain closed until Monday, June 1. A list of OHS museums and historic sites can be found at www.okhistory.org/sites. All OHS-sponsored events at all OHS sites and affiliates will be canceled or postponed through July 31. For more information about cancelations or postponements, please contact the OHS site at which the event was scheduled.

“The first priority of the Oklahoma Historical Society is the health and safety of our patrons, staff and volunteers,” said Dr. Bob Blackburn, OHS executive director. “We will reassess future cancelations and closings as the situation develops.”

Until OHS museums, historic sites and affiliates are open to the public, take advantage of the abundance of online resources available at www.okhistory.org, and be sure to follow your favorite sites on social media. The OHS Research Center is still taking research requests by email or telephone. Contact Research Center staff at 405-522-5225 or research@okhistory.org. Additionally, the OHS is collecting stories, documents, photographs and items connected to the COVID-19 pandemic. For information on how to donate, please email research@okhistory.org.

The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma. For more information about the OHS, please visit www.okhistory.org.