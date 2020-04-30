Sequoyah Elementary School is one of only 20 Oklahoma public schools to receive a 2020 Oklahoma Educational Technology Trust Grant for Schools.

The competitive OETT Grant will provide $40,000 in technology equipment and $25,000 in year-long professional development for Sequoyah staff.

Two other Shawnee school sites have received the OETT grant in recent years. Shawnee Early Childhood Center was a 2018 recipient, and Shawnee High School received the award last year.

The mission of OETT is to equip Oklahoma students with the technology and technological skills necessary to compete in the global marketplace. The Trust provides funds for computer and telecommunications equipment, infrastructure, leadership and professional development to implement and advance integration of technology into classroom instruction.

OETT also awards grant funds to the K20 Center (through OK-ACTS) at the University of Oklahoma to provide the critical professional development necessary for grant recipients. To date, this initiative has reached thousands of teachers and students in communities large and small across Oklahoma.