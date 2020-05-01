Jimmy Dale Sullivan, 77, a resident of Shawnee, passed away into eternity at his home in Shawnee on Saturday, April 25, 2020.

He was born Aug. 9, 1943, in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, to Anna Elizabeth Odom and George Edward Sullivan.

He married Mary Rochellia Christenberry on Jan. 17, 1967, in Okmulgee.

Mr. Sullivan was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, George and Roy (Buck) Sullivan and two sisters, Nancy Sullivan Atchley and Glady Sullivan Pope.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Sullivan of the home; one son, Jimmy Dale Sullivan Jr.; one granddaughter, Autumn Rochellia Ann Sullivan; and two grandsons, Brayden and Logan Sullivan; one sister, Deloris Sullivan Blair (Gene Blair); and many nieces and nephews.

Mr. Sullivan served in the U.S. Army and National Guard. He was an ordained minister with a focus on a ministry in nursing homes.

The family would like to give special thanks to the chaplain, nurses and aides of Findful Hospice of Norman for their excellent care of Mr. Sullivan in his final days.

Cremation is under the care of Affordable Cremation Service of Oklahoma City. Due to the coronavirus, there will not be a service at this time.