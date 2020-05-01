In response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, All Sac and Fox Elders Will Receive a One-Time Disbursement.

(Stroud, Oklahoma)- The Sac and Fox Nation Business Committee approved the Sac and Fox Nation COVID-19 Relief Program for Elders. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sac and Fox Nation will assist its elders by providing a one-time disbursement of $150.00 to all enrolled Sac and Fox tribal citizens who are age 55 or over.

Chief Wood also announced the Sac and Fox Nation will deliver food and supply baskets to elders residing in the Sac and Fox Nation’s jurisdiction, as part of the Sac and Fox Nation Title VI Elders Program.

“We hold our elders in the highest regard. Health experts tell us that older adults are at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19. Our vulnerable populations need to shelter in place, and that presents unique challenges,” said Principal Chief Justin F. Wood. “Our intention for this program is to assist our elders as they continue to shelter in place. Helping our elders is a core belief of the Sac and Fox culture.”

Chief Wood emphasized that the Sac and Fox Nation continues to help all Sac and Fox tribal citizens during this time. “The Sac and Fox Nation is currently providing food to over 3,000 people through the Sac and Fox Nation Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (SFN-FDPIR),” reported Chief Wood. “We are continuing to assist our tribal citizens through our social services programs and emergency services programs.”

Detailed information about the COVID-19 Relief Program for Elders will be mailed out to the elders and posted on the Sac and Fox Nation’s website: http://sacandfoxnation-nsn.gov/.

Tribal citizens needing assistance should contact the Sac and Fox Administrative Office to schedule an appointment: (918)-968-3526. Staff is available to answer questions and provide assistance, but by appointment only to ensure the health and safety of all.

The Sac and Fox Nation is a federally recognized tribal nation of over 4,000 enrolled members. The Nation is led by the Business Committee, comprised of five elected officials: Principal Chief Justin Wood, Second Chief Don Abney, Secretary Jacklyn King, Treasurer Jared King, and Committee Member Robert Williamson. The Nation’s jurisdiction lies in portions of Payne, Lincoln and Pottawatomie counties, with the capitol complex located outside of Stroud. For more information about the Sac and Fox Nation, please visit http://sacandfoxnation-nsn.gov/.