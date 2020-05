On Thursday installation began for Shawnee's new storm sirens.

The new system should be fully operational some time next week, Police Chief mason Wilson said.

He said the new sirens are stronger, built higher above tree lines and automated with the National Weather Service.

“This is an exciting upgrade for the City of Shawnee,” he said. “The new sirens will ensure our citizens receive accurate and prompt warnings.”