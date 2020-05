Billy and Ashley Corley of Shawnee announce the birth of a son, Oliver Watson Corley.

He was born April 22, 2020, at SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital — Shawnee. He weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and was 20 inches long.

He is the grandson of Raymond and Vivian Corley of Shawnee and Richard and Trecia Reed of Mountain Home, Arkansas.

He is the brother of Jaxen, age 15, Lyllie, age 11, Maddison, age 7, and Wyatt, age 4.