From singing to dancing students of Shawnee Middle School have submitted videos over the last few weeks demonstrating their special talents for the school's Virtual Talent Show.

According to SMS Principal Joey Slate, the idea for the Virtual Talent Show was created by the school's drama teacher Kendra Butler and Vocal Music teacher Melissa Lee.

"Each year we do a talent show on the last day of school. There's 20 or so acts and it just really showcases some of the talents of our students that don't get to be showcased throughout the year," Slate said. "So with this year we decided to do a virtual talent show."

Slate students can submit videos of their talents to the school's Google Drive and then the videos will be shared through the school's social media sites until the last day of school May 15.

So far, Slate said there have been seven submissions but students can share their talents from now until the last day of school.

Slate explained he feels this talent show offers students a sense of normalcy and allows to stay connected.

"They look forward to the talent show each and every year. It allows them to reconnect with their peers and allows their peers to see them doing their talent that they enjoy and love to do," Slate said.

The principal said he feels there will be numerous other talents submitted and so far he has seen a lot of great singers and musicians.