Jimmy Don Coker

Jimmy Don Coker, 80, of Bartlesville, OK passed away on April 22, 2020 at Jane Phillips Medical Center.

Jimmy was born on September 17, 1939 in Elmore City, OK to parents Gervis Robert Coker and Esther Morene Dean. After graduating High school, he received a bachelor’s in physics from East Central University and later a master’s in math from OSU. His career started at Phillips Petroleum where he remained for 33years. During this time, he married Susan Kathleen Strout in March of 1980.

Jimmy’s time was often spent in his garden or working outside on his land. He enjoyed reading, puzzles and OU sports. Although he enjoyed many things in his life his most treasured times was being surrounded by family and friends.

Jimmy is preceded in death by his parents.

Jimmy is survived by his wife of the home; son, Dustin Andrew Coker and his wife Sarah; daughter, Jennifer Joy Singh and husband Darren; granddaughter, Jessica Joy Lappin and her husband Joel; great grandson, Conner James Lappin; two brothers, Terry Alan Coker and his wife Kathy and Gervis Robert Coker Jr. and his wife Donna.

Graveside service were held with family only at Oglesby Cemetery.