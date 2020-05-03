April has been designated as National Foot Health Awareness Month.

Foot health is important because your feet keep you mobile, allowing you to perform daily activities and maintain a high quality of life. It is especially important for people who have diabetes to prioritize their foot health.

Many people who have diabetes also develop a condition called peripheral neuropathy, which affects their ability to feel sensations on their feet, including pain. Eventually, this can lead to open wounds developing without the patient’s knowledge. This can be exceptionally dangerous, and it is best to take action early to prevent these problems from occurring.

Another common foot condition I treat as a physical therapist is plantar fasciitis.

One of the most common symptoms of plantar fasciitis is pain in the arch and heel of the foot that is worst when standing up first thing in the morning. With proper footwear and stretching, this condition is easily treated and can be prevented. Below are some good foot health practices to put into action to avoid developing serious foot problems in the future.

Basic foot care

Wash your feet with warm water and dry thoroughly prior to moisturizing to avoid excessive dry skin.

See a local podiatrist if you have painful callouses, corns, bunions, or ingrown toenails for proper treatment.

Utilize footwear with good arch support and cushioning as you perform your daily activities. In the summer months, avoid flip flops and wear sandals with arch support and straps over the top of the foot to hold your foot in the sandal.

Seek medical attention if you suddenly have difficulty bearing weight through your foot, especially if you have osteoporosis and are prone to stress fractures.

Stay active as much as possible and maintain a healthy weight to minimize the stress placed through your feet as you perform daily activities.

Perform daily calf stretches as described below, especially if you are starting to experience discomfort in the heel or arch of your foot.

Calf stretch: Stand facing a wall and place your hands on the wall at or near shoulder height. Step back with one foot, keeping it pointing straight ahead and push your back heel down into the floor. Keeping your back knee straight and heel on the floor, lean into your front leg (avoid letting your knee go past your toes) until you feel a stretch in the calf of your back leg. To feel the stretch a little lower in your calf, gently bend your back knee while keeping your heel on the floor. Hold for 30 seconds and repeat 2-3 times. Repeat on the other leg.

If you are having foot pain and would like to be evaluated by one of our physical therapists to learn exercises and stretches to help decrease your foot pain, please contact Elder Care Physical Therapy at 918-766-0391. We would love to help you “back on your feet!”

Kelsey Kliewer is a physical therapist with Elder Care.