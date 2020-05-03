Multiple volunteer fire departments responded to a large structure fire at a residence in the Lake Murray Village area Friday morning.

Criner Hills Volunteer Fire Department Chief Charles Campbell said firefighters at his department received a call from the Lake Murray Village Fire Department at around 9:33 a.m. requesting assistance.

The Greenville-Overbook Volunteer Fire Department also arrived at the residence, located off of Newport Road, to assist with the fire.

Campbell said the fire started in a shed next to the house and spread towards the home, causing the residence to catch on fire as well. However, firefighters were able to put the fire out at around 11:50 p.m before it spread too far.

“We saved a lot of the house, it was just one end of it— the living room that was totaled out,” Campbell said. “The shed was completely gone and they lost three cars in there that also burnt.”

The rest of the home will likely have smoke damage, but the majority of the damage was to the living room, Campbell said. The shed and three cars are being considered a complete loss.

Campbell said the homeowners were at home, but were not inside of the residence at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. “Just be careful out there,” Campbell said.