COLCORD - The Class of 2020 has had a unique senior year and it has brought out the strength and grace of the generation.

Colcord High School Graduation

The administration at Colcord Public Schools has set a tentative graduation time and date of 8 p.m, on Friday, June 12, at Hornet Stadium. CDC guidelines will be followed.

"We absolutely plan on having a graduation, but the exact date and time to be announced at a later date," said Colcord High School Principal Sandi Shackleford.

Here are the top two students in the senior class at Colcord High School:

Julia Haggard, Valedictorian

Haggard is the daughter of Jason and Sally Haggard. She has been involved in Student Council as President for the past four years, Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) President, Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) President, Future Farmers of America (FFA), Cheer, Indian Club and a member of the Academic Team.

Haggard says that her involvement in those clubs has helped shape her into the woman she is today.

“All extracurriculars I have been involved in have taught me valuable traits in a leader, the importance of dedication, and the effectiveness of a well organized group working towards the same goal,” said Haggard.

Haggard now plans to attend Oklahoma State University to obtain a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education.

“I decided to major in Elementary Education because I have always had a heart for children. I value education because I know the empact it can have on people. Getting to invest in the lives of children to help further their education is something that goes beyond a paycheck,” said Haggard.

Haggard says her favorite high school memory was the “Be the Light Campaign”. During the campaign, high schools across the country lit up their football stadiums to recognize the Class of 2020.

“Since our senior year was taken from us due to the pandemic, our town gathered in their vehicles to honor us as our class drove through the town in appreciation for the community,” said Haggard.

Haggard says that her speech will be on perspective due to how much COVID-19 has affected the Class of 2020.

“It's easy to lose sight of what truly matters when trials come our way. The Class of 2020 did not get the ending we have looked forward to; however, it does not dictate the next chapter in our lives. We are not defined by our circumstances but by how we sustain ourselves through trying times in our lives,” said Haggard.

Makayla Phan, Salutatorian

Phan is the daughter of Fam Saephan and Trung Nguyn. She has been involved in both Fast-pitch and Slow-pitch Softball, Basketball and was a manager for the football team.

Phan says that sports and sports management have had a lasting impact on her.

“It shaped me into becoming a better student in order to play the sports I enjoyed playing. Focusing doing homework every night even after long night of games and traveling to push through and get the work done,” said Phan.

Phan plans to attend Northeastern State University to become an athletic trainer and transfer to a bigger university to earn her doctorate degree.

“I’ve chosen this major because I love to help athletes and people with their injuries even if it’s getting ice because I’ve been through those with little or no help either because the school does not have a trainer or the coaches are too busy to help with doing other things. At home I’ve become like the nurse or doctor helping my family with cuts or burns and I just fell in love with helping people,” said Phan.

Phan’s favorite memories from high school are tied to sports.

“My favorite high school memory has to be my senior year with my team because of how hard we had to work and push through everything practices and workouts,” said Phan.

As for her speech, Phan says it will be “short, sweet and a little funny, of course”.

Phan also thanks those who have aided her education throughout her years of schooling, particularly her father.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone that has helped me through my years in school. Also thank you to my dad for always calling the school and keeping an eye on my grades making sure I don’t have anything below an A. I love you guys,” said Phan.

Colcord High School Class of 2020

Briana Andrews

Jetta Blunk

Trevor Brooks

Jenna Butts

Danny Cannady

Jaden Chandler

Avery Clark

Delaney Davis

Caden Doty

Tyler Duncan

Derrick Ellis

Jesus Flores

Jasey Ford

Robert Gonzales

Cheryl Goodman

Julia Haggard*

River Havard

Alyviah January

R.J. Lewis

Abigail Lyons

Holliday Marshall

Michelle Morris

Shaylee Moore

Zoe Mouse

Neera Narisarnukul

Christina Nieland

Colton Pathkiller

Cody Pendleton

Makayla Phan**

Emily Renfro

Abby Simmons

Brian Simmons

Bailey Sixkiller

Alanna Snell

Ryan Teehee

James Tracy

Travis Weeks

* denotes Valedictorian, ** denotes Salutatorian