The Shawnee Kiwanis Club provided lunch to all the doctors and nurses at SSM Health Med Group Tuesday.

”We have always been about helping friends in our community,” Shawnee Kiwanis Club President Kevin Hanna said. “Usually you’ll find us involved with meeting the needs of children.”

However, he said the group couldn’t pass up a chance to give back to the heroes who have given so much to the people in Shawnee.

SSM Health Med group administrator Randy Kamm said it was a great event and (the staff) were so appreciative of being remembered and for the great food.

“Thank you Shawnee Kiwanis,” he said.