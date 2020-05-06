Pottawatomie Alliance Toward Community Health (PATCH) is trying something new with its monthly luncheon. The group is planning to meet virtually — through Zoom — at noon today.

“We are trying something new this month and I feel pretty confident that it's going to be great to "see" everyone,” the notice reads. “It's okay if this first time doesn't run perfectly, we are definitely in a state of learning.”

The PATCH coalition is a community-driven partnership that consists of individuals, organizations, agencies, associations and businesses interested in supporting the communities throughout Pottawatomie County.

For the link to join the meeting, search for Pottawatomie Alliance Toward Community Health on Facebook, visit Gateway to Prevention and Recovery at gatewaytoprevention.org or call (405) 273-1170.