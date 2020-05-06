After weeks of being closed due to COVID-19 concerns, the Shawnee Mall reopened its doors Friday, May 1 and shoppers can now visit around 28 stores while maintaining social distance.

According to Director of Marketing Mindy Mew-Palmer, the Shawnee Mall asks guests to wear masks, stay six feet apart, wash their hands and practice all other safety measures recommended by the Center for Diseases Control (CDC) to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"We're regulating our hours to 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. This allows our housekeeping and cleaning staff time for deep cleaning," Mew-Palmer said.

In addition to wearing masks and staying six feet apart, Mew-Palmer said the mall is also requesting that guests not shop in groups larger than 10.

Mew-Palmer said all of these policies and information are posted on the doors of the mall and throughout the shopping center.

Since the mall reopened its doors, Mew-Palmer said there has been a steady flow of customers who are aware and have been respecting the polices the mall has implemented.

Mew-Palmer said out of the 50 or so stores in the mall about 28 of them have reopened.

The list is as follows: Anthony David Salon (By appointment only. Call 395-0550), Buffalo Wild Wings, Chuck Wagon Western Decor, City Wireless, Dunham's Sports, Health Markets, Hibbett Sports, JoAnn's Fabrics, Journey's, Kohl's, Kool Stuff, LA Nails (By appointment only. Call 405-273-6399), Life Care Massage (By appointment only. Call 281-760-9476), Living Word Bookstore, Natural Nails (By appointment only. Call 405-273-5151), Rialto's Pizza, Sakura (For pickup only), Santa Fe, Cattle Co., Sears Hometown, Shoe Dept./ENCORE, Sportsline Nutrition, Verizon and Why Not Travel.

Mew-Palmer said the Shawnee Mall appreciates its customers and will offer new information regarding COVID-19 to people as it becomes available.

For updates visit the Shawnee Mall Facebook page.