The month of May has arrived and Barnsdall Public Schools will be finishing out the school year next week, as the last day of remote learning is Thursday, May 14. We are so proud of the students for finishing out the year strong by completing their work digitally. If you borrowed a school device to do your work during the remote learning, there will be designated times scheduled for students to return their devices during the last week of school. Please check the school Facebook pages as well as emails for a schedule.

The Barnsdall yearbook staff is in desperate need of pictures to fill the pages of the yearbook. As a result of the school closure, the staff was unable to take their end-of-the-year photos. If you have any pictures of your students working remotely from home, please email those pictures to Mrs. Grant at cgrant@barnsdallschools.org.

Yearbooks are also still for sale. Please make sure to order your copy before school is out by contacting a yearbook staff member or Mrs. Grant to place your order. Yearbooks will be delivered at the beginning of the next school year.

The Catholic Charities Mary Martha Outreach in Bartlesville is a non-profit organization helping families in need. The outreach includes a food pantry, clothing center and crisis response. In order to receive services, you will need to fill out an application and receive a CC-MMO ID card. Once you obtain a card, you will then be eligible to receive food once a week and visit the clothing center during operating hours. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday to Wednesday, and 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday. No appointment is necessary. The outreach is located at 1845 W. 4th St., Bartlesville, OK and can be reached by phone at 918-337-3703.

Barnsdall Public Schools is still continuing its Grab-and-Go meals to any student who needs one. If you want to request a school meal, please go to the school website at www.barnsdallschools.org and fill out the School Closure Meal Service form. Breakfast and lunch will be provided to any student who completes the form. Meals will be prepared Monday through Thursday throughout the remainder of the school year and available for pickup at the Elementary Cafeteria, Assembly of God Church, and delivered to homes on out-of-town bus routes.

Thursday, May 14 will be the last day of Grab-and-Go meals.

As a reminder, the Class of 2020 will be honored with a graduation parade on May 15 at 7:30 p.m. The parade will start at Gilbert’s Field House and continue down Main Street to the Community Center, where the graduates will receive their diploma. The graduation parade will be broadcast over the radio on KPGM 1500, so you can conveniently and safely sit in your vehicle and listen to the ceremony while complying with social distancing guidelines.

As a result of COVID-19, all Barnsdall community events and meetings have been cancelled throughout the month of May. The Chamber of Commerce hopes to meet in June, but a final decision has not been made.