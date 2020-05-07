AFTON - Undersheriff Tracy Shaw lead a multijurisdictional team who served a search warrant on a Monkey Island residence, in the Isles End subdivision, on the west side of Grand lake.

According to a press release sent by the Delaware County Sheriff's Department, Shaw reported investigators from Delaware County Sheriff's Office, members of the local 13th District Attorney's Major Crime Task Force, Officers from Cherokee County 27th District Attorney's Drug Task Force at Tahlequah; an Agent from the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and officers from the Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Division converged on the residence of Carl Jay Earp, 37, to serve the warrant.

The search warrant was the result of an earlier investigation by Sheriff's Deputies into allegations, Earp, a convicted felon, and on probation, was illegally in possession of firearms. During the initial phase of the search at the residence, officers recovered methamphetamine and paraphernalia from the person of Earp.

A coordinated search of the premises resulted in two firearms and a quantity of ammunition being recovered. A loaded 12 gauge shotgun was found in a sidebuilding where Earp spends most of his time. A .22 cal AR 15 style rifle was recovered from his truck. It was also loaded with a 30 round magazine and one in the chamber.

Earp was arrested and taken to the Delaware County Jail where he was booked in. After the firearms were recovered, the .22 cal rifle was taken to a former owner. He identified the gun as being the one traded to Earp. At the same time, he noticed the shotgun in the Sheriff's car and identified it as being his and stolen from his residence. He was not aware it was gone.

Probable Cause affidavits will be prepared for Earp on state charges and sent to the District Attorney. Investigators reported the case would be sent to ATF, Tulsa for review and filing of federal charges with the US Attorney in connection with the investigation.