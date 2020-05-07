The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County court records.
Bartlesville Police Department
May 1
• Bobby Joe Ray Hill, 49, evading, driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked
• Tiffany Corina Hill, 37, possession of controlled dangerous substance, paraphernalia
May 2
• Jeffrey Michael Aine, 38, fugitive from justice
• Heather Rene Barksdale, 29, possessing stolen vehicle
• Lara Ellen Epps, 43, criminal arrest warrant
• Eloy Santiago-Garcia, 50, DUI-alcohol, illegal entry immigration
• Joshua Allen Shadwick, 36, possession of credit card or debit card belonging to another, paraphernalia, possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of stolen property
May 3
• Aaron Neil Williams, 44, domestic abuse, violation of protective order (2 counts), motion to revoke
Dewey Police Department
May 2
• Stephen Joe Eastham, 40, domestic abuse
• Michael Wayne Walters, 42, failure to appear, motion to revoke
Washington County Sheriff’s Office
May 2
• James Julious Rinck, 43, domestic abuse
May 4
• David Alan Porbeck, 38, burglary-forced entry residence, amphetamine-possession, paraphernalia, intoxication